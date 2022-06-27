Clear
Twins cope with midseason move, pitching coach going to LSU

By AP News
FILE - Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson, right, holds a meeting on the mound with pitcher Taylor Rogers and catcher Mitch Garver during a baseball game in Minneapolis on Aug. 11, 2019. Johnson has informed the club he will leave his job, reportedly for the same role at LSU. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have lost pitching coach Wes Johnson to a lucrative college job at LSU. That means the Twins must make a midseason change to their field staff. The Twins say Johnson will work the five-game series at Cleveland this week before departing. The 50-year-old has roots in the powerhouse SEC. He was widely believed to be the first college pitching coach to go directly to the major leagues when the Twins hired him from Arkansas in 2019.

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

