Twins cope with midseason move, pitching coach going to LSU

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have lost pitching coach Wes Johnson to a lucrative college job at LSU. That means the Twins must make a midseason change to their field staff. The Twins say Johnson will work the five-game series at Cleveland this week before departing. The 50-year-old has roots in the powerhouse SEC. He was widely believed to be the first college pitching coach to go directly to the major leagues when the Twins hired him from Arkansas in 2019.

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer