Delle Donne scores 15 as Mystics beat Sun 71-63

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored all 15 of her points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the Connecticut Sun 71-63 on Sunday.

Ariel Atkins and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough each scored 10 points for Washington (11-7).

Delle Donne converted a three-point play and then hit a 3-pointer about a minute later to make it 14-9 midway through the first quarter and the Mystics led the rest of the way.

Connecticut scored six consecutive points to trim its deficit to eight nearly-2 minutes later but Alysha Clark scored four points in a 7-0 spurt that made it 38-23 with 6 minutes left in the first half and the Sun couldn’t recover.

Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Sun (12-4).

Connecticut, which went into the game No. 2 in the WNBA in scoring at 87.9 points per game, shot just 36.7% (22 of 60) from the field and was limited to its lowest scoring output of the season.

