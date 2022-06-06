Diggins-Smith leads Mercury past Sparks 81-74 to end skid

PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored a season-high 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting to lead the Phoenix Mercury to an 81-74 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.

Diana Taurasi finished with 19 points and seven assists for the Mercury (3-8), who ended a seven-game losing streak. Diamond DeShields had 11 points and Shey Peddy pitched in with 10 points and two steals.

Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points and seven rebounds to pace the Sparks (5-7). No other Sparks starter scored more than eight. Brittney Sykes totaled 14 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench. Reserve Chennedy Carter added 10 points and three assists.

