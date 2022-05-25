Delle Donne becomes 40th player to reach 4,000 career points

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 15 points to reach 4,000 for her career and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 70-50 on Tuesday night.

Delle Donne entered needing 15 points to become the 40th player to reach the milestone. She was 7 of 13 from the field and had three of Washington’s seven blocked shots.

Washington took control in the third quarter, outscoring Atlanta 20-8 to help build a 54-33 lead.

Kennedy Burke added 13 points for Washington (6-2), which was without coach Mike Thibault due to personal reasons. Alysha Clark scored 11 points and Ariel Atkins had 10.

Atlanta shot just 35.7%, including 4 of 21 from distance, and turned it over 23 times.

Rookie Rhyne Howard, the league’s leading scorer at 20.5 points per game, missed all nine of her shots and was scoreless in 29 minutes for Atlanta (4-3). The Dream attempted just six free throws.



