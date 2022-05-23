French Open updates | Osaka, Swiatek, Djokovic, Nadal play
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):
11:00 a.m.
Day 2 at Roland Garros offers quite a collection of big names on the schedule and quite a bit of rain in the forecast.
Naomi Osaka is getting things started at Court Suzanne Lenglen against the player who beat her at the Australian Open in January, 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova.
Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who used to be ranked No. 1 but dropped in the rankings after taking two mental health breaks last season. That included one that began when she withdrew before her second-round match at the French Open.
There will be a parade of top players at Court Philippe Chatrier, the only arena with a retractable roof at the clay-court tournament. That includes Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova, Rafael Nadal and, at night, Novak Djokovic.
