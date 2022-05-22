Sun start fast, breeze to 92-70 victory over Fever

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones scored 18 points each and the Connecticut Sun breezed to a 92-70 victory over the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

Thomas added six rebounds and six assists for Connecticut (4-1), which jumped out to a 26-15 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Courtney Williams scored 15 and Jonquel Jones pitched in with 13 points and nine boards.

Victoria Vivians topped Indiana (2-6) with 15 points, while Emily Engstler scored 11 with eight rebounds.

The Sun shot 51.5% overall and 46,2% from 3-point range (6 of 13).

The Fever shot 34.9% overall, made 3 of 17 from distance (17.6%) and fell to 1-4 at home.

___

