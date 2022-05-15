Penalty save denies City victory, keeps EPL title race alive View Photo

A dramatic penalty save might have kept the Premier League title race alive. Riyad Mahrez stepped up to take an 86th-minute spot kick for Manchester City knowing that converting it would virtually secure another league championship for his team. It was saved by West Ham’s Lukasz Fabianski and City had to settle for a 2-2 draw to leave Liverpool still with hope. City is now four points clear of Liverpool, which heads to Southampton on Tuesday needing at least a point to take the title race to the final round next Sunday. Leeds climbed out of the bottom three after scoring a stoppage-time equalizer.

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer