Sky hold Liberty to 17 first-half points in 83-50 win

CHICAGO (AP) — Dana Evans scored 15 points, Rebekah Gardner added 14 and the Chicago Sky cruised past the New York Liberty 83-50 on Wednesday night.

Chicago led 36-17 at halftime after holding New York to 20% shooting, including 1 of 12 from 3-point range. It was the lowest point total in a half since Connecticut had 15 on Sept. 1, 2015.

The Sky opened the third quarter on a 13-4 run to take a 28-point lead at 49-21, and New York reached 50 points on Jocelyn Willoughby’s layup with 20.2 seconds left in the fourth.

Candace Parker added 11 points and Emma Meesseman scored 10 for Chicago (1-1). Parker and Meesseman each had six rebounds and four assists.

Chicago was 10 of 22 from 3-point range, with three apiece from Evans and Parker, while New York was just 20 of 60 from the field.

Han Xu, the tallest player in the WNBA at 6-foot-10, scored 10 points for New York (1-1). Natasha Howard and Betnijah Laney each scored eight points, and Stefanie Dolson scored six against her former team. Sabrina Ionescu was held to two points.

