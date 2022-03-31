Cloudy
UCLA reserve guard Jake Kyman enters transfer portal

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s Jake Kyman is entering the transfer portal after playing in 80 games over three seasons for the Bruins.

The 6-foot-7 guard-forward from Aliso Viejo, California, averaged 3.6 points and 1.1 rebounds during his career. This season, he averaged 2.4 points and 1.0 rebounds in 23 games.

Kyman said Wednesday that he fulfilled his childhood dream of playing for UCLA.

The junior contributed in a reserve role, but playing time figures to be hard to come by next season with the arrival of three highly touted freshmen in Westwood.

