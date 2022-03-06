Clear
40.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Arizona’s McKale Center evacuated after game due to fire

By AP News

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s McKale Center was evacuated Saturday due to a fire after the men’s basketball game against California.

Fire alarms sounded and the arena was cleared out about an hour after No. 2 Arizona’s 89-61 win. Smoke billowed out of a vent near the rafters as workers scrambled to get people out of the building.

Multiple fire trucks and ambulances surrounded the arena and blocked the streets in every direction near it. A ladder truck hoisted a crew to check out the roof as a small group of fans in Arizona gear looked on.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 