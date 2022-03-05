Kansas college remembers 2 football players killed in crash

HILLSBORO, Kan. (AP) — Officials at a private Christian college in Kansas are vowing not to forget two football players from California who were killed in a crash that also left a third player badly injured.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Tabor College’s head football coach, Mike Gardner, described Johnethon Aviles and Christopher Castillo as “two of the most unselfish players that I’ve had ever.”

He spoke Friday, five days after the two were found dead at the scene of an early-morning crash on a rural road south of Hillsboro, where Tabor is located. A third Tabor football player, Jonathan Medina, remains hospitalized with a serious back injury, college president David Janzen said.

Janzen said Castillo, a senior from San Juan Capistrano, California, would have graduated in May. A criminal justice major from a police family, he had already lined up a job in law enforcement, Janzen said.

Aviles, a junior from Paso Robles, California, would have graduated next year with an agricultural business degree.

Both were good students and will be awarded degrees posthumously, Janzen said. The college also plans to allow future players exhibiting outstanding character and leadership to wear their jersey numbers.

“That’s part of how we’re going to honor their legacy here,” Gardner said.