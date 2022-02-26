Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup with the Warriors

Dallas Mavericks (35-25, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (43-17, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against Golden State. He’s sixth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.

The Warriors are 26-11 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 6-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 24-15 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference with 23.7 assists per game led by Doncic averaging 9.0.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 130-92 on Jan. 26. Jonathan Kuminga scored 22 points points to help lead the Warriors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 4.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 25.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Klay Thompson is averaging 18.6 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Doncic is averaging 27.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and nine assists for the Mavericks. Reggie Bullock is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 115.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andre Iguodala: day to day (back), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Reggie Bullock: day to day (hip), Trey Burke: day to day (shoulder), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Marquese Chriss: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press