Clear
69.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sound on: The party has returned to rowdy The Phoenix Open

By AP News
Fans circle the ninth hole as groups make their way up the fairway during the Phoenix Open golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Sound on: The party has returned to rowdy The Phoenix Open

Photo Icon View Photo

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The curtain has dropped again at The Greatest Show on Grass after a one-year hiatus. The Phoenix Open, the rowdiest stop on the PGA Tour, opened the gates and fans couldn’t wait to rush in. The tournament is at full capacity, drawing more than 100,000 fans daily after being limited to 5,000 a day during the pandemic a year ago. TPC Scottsdale’s par-3 16th hole is again the shouting heart of the party, with more than 20,000 fans creating a buzz more like a football game than a golf tournament.

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 