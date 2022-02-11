Yorkshire can host major cricket matches after ban lifted View Photo

LONDON (AP) — Yorkshire can resume hosting international cricket matches after the club’s suspension was lifted on Friday in recognition of its “good progress” on addressing problems of racism and bullying.

Yorkshire’s Headingley Stadium will now host England’s third test against New Zealand in June and a one-day international against South Africa in July.

The England and Wales Cricket Board in November suspended Yorkshire from hosting international matches as punishment for the club’s “wholly unacceptable” response to the racism suffered by former player Azeem Rafiq. Yorkshire initially decided not to take disciplinary action against any of its employees, players or executives.

In lifting the suspension, the ECB said it “acknowledged the hard work and good progress made by the club.”

It said Yorkshire has shown a commitment to “building a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion,” and the club has committed “to identifying and tackling historic cases of discrimination.”

Friday’s decision is conditional on further requirements to be made by the end of March. Those include amending club rules related to appointing board members.

Kamlesh Patel took over as Yorkshire chairman in November and said Friday they have “worked night and day to bring about tangible change” at the club.

“It has been a difficult period for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, and there remains a lot of work to be done,” Patel said, “but the level of scrutiny has pushed us towards implementing action which will not only transform this club but can lead the way forward for the sport as a whole.”

Barry O’Brien, the interim chair and cricket non-executive director at the ECB, said many factors went into the decision to lift the ban.

“Amongst them, the impact on fans who have bought tickets in good faith and the young people who will benefit from Yorkshire’s improved outreach and pathway provisions,” O’Brien said. “Finally, the board was mindful that the return of international cricket will support continued change and progress at the club.

“I very much hope,” he continued, “that the traumatic events that have taken place at Yorkshire over the past several months and years will act as a catalyst for increasing the pace of change throughout the game.”

In November, Rafiq testified through tears at a parliamentary hearing to expose the Islamophobia and bullying he suffered for more than a decade.

Rafiq, a former England Under-19 captain, told legislators that Yorkshire teammates used an offensive term referencing his Pakistani heritage and that the leadership at the 33-time winners of the English county championship failed to act on the racism during two spells playing for the club from 2008 to 2018.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports