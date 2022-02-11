Sacramento visits Washington on 13-game road slide

Sacramento Kings (21-36, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (25-29, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will attempt to stop its 13-game road skid when the Kings take on Washington.

The Wizards are 14-14 in home games. Washington averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 6-13 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Kings are 6-19 on the road. Sacramento is third in the Western Conference scoring 49.0 points per game in the paint led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 10.9.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Kings won the last meeting 119-105 on Dec. 16, with Fox scoring 28 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is scoring 23.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Fox is averaging 21.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 101.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 108.8 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Daniel Gafford: out (health and safety protocols), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Josh Jackson: day to day (spine), Maurice Harkless: day to day (ankle).

