Thunder face the Kings, aim for 4th straight win

Oklahoma City Thunder (17-34, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (19-35, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Thunder take on Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 13-21 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 4-6 in one-possession games.

The Thunder are 13-21 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is fourth in the Western Conference with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 5.8.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 117-111 in the last meeting on Dec. 29. Tyrese Haliburton led the Kings with 24 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 109.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Thunder: 3-7, averaging 101.9 points, 47.0 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (ankle), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (ankle).

Thunder: Isaiah Roby: out (ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle), Aaron Wiggins: out (ankle), Vit Krejci: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press