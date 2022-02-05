UCSD plays UCSB after Kosakowski’s 24-point game

UCSD Tritons (10-11) at UCSB Gauchos (8-9, 1-4 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCSB -9; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the UCSB Gauchos after Jake Kosakowski scored 24 points in UCSD’s 83-77 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Gauchos are 7-2 on their home court. UCSB is first in the Big West with 16.1 assists per game led by Ajay Mitchell averaging 4.2.

The Tritons have gone 3-8 away from home. UCSD ranks seventh in the Big West with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Toni Rocak averaging 5.7.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Tritons won 85-83 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Rocak led the Tritons with 34 points, and Ajare Sanni led the Gauchos with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amadou Sow is scoring 15.8 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games for UCSB.

Rocak is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Tritons. Kosakowski is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Tritons: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 25.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press