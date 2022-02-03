Rocak leads UCSD against CSU Northridge after 20-point showing

UCSD Tritons (9-11) at CSU Northridge Matadors (5-14, 1-6 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Northridge -3; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits the CSU Northridge Matadors after Toni Rocak scored 20 points in UCSD’s 83-75 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Matadors have gone 3-6 at home. CSU Northridge has a 2-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Tritons have gone 2-8 away from home. UCSD is fifth in the Big West scoring 70.1 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. The Tritons won the last meeting 72-64 on Jan. 2. Jake Killingsworth scored 20 points to help lead the Tritons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fidelis Okereke is averaging 5.1 points for the Matadors. Atin Wright is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Jace Roquemore is averaging 6.5 points for the Tritons. Rocak is averaging 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Tritons: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 24.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press