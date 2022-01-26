Sacramento plays Atlanta on 9-game road slide

Sacramento Kings (18-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (21-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -7.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to break its nine-game road skid when the Kings visit Atlanta.

The Hawks have gone 11-11 in home games. Atlanta is 13-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Kings are 6-15 on the road. Sacramento has a 4-5 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 108-102 in the last matchup on Jan. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is scoring 28.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 13.7 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Buddy Hield is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 15.1 points. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 22.9 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 110.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: day to day (back), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (knee), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: day to day (illness).

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Chimezie Metu: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press