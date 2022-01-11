Dixie St. looks to end streak vs California Baptist

Dixie St. (7-9, 0-3) vs. California Baptist (10-4, 0-1)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist looks to extend Dixie St.’s conference losing streak to six games. Dixie St.’s last WAC win came against the Tarleton St. Texans 64-48 on Feb. 20, 2021. California Baptist lost 58-56 to Chicago State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Daniel Akin is putting up 12.9 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Lancers. Taran Armstrong is also a key facilitator, putting up 9.9 points, six rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. The Trailblazers are led by Cameron Gooden, who is averaging 13.6 points.GIFTED GOODEN: Gooden has connected on 29.4 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Dixie St. is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 7-0 when scoring at least 73.

STREAK SCORING: California Baptist has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 60.4.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout California Baptist defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.1 percent, the 30th-lowest mark in Division I. Dixie St. has allowed opponents to shoot 45.5 percent through 16 games (ranking the Trailblazers 306th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

