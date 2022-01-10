Welp, UC Irvine host UC San Diego

UC San Diego (8-7, 2-2) vs. UC Irvine (6-4, 1-0)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Toni Rocak and UC San Diego will battle Collin Welp and UC Irvine. Rocak is averaging 16.6 points over the last five games. Welp has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: UC Irvine’s Welp has averaged 15.4 points and six rebounds while Austin Johnson has put up 6.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. For the Tritons, Rocak has averaged 14.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while Francis Nwaokorie has put up 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 30.4 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 86 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UC Irvine is 5-0 when scoring at least 68 points and 1-4 when falling shy of that total. UC San Diego is 7-0 when it puts up 72 or more points and 1-7 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: UC San Diego has dropped its last six road games, scoring 57.8 points and allowing 70.5 points during those contests. UC Irvine has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81.5 points while giving up 48.3.

STINGY DEFENSE: UC Irvine has held opposing teams to 57.5 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

