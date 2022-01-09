Pepperdine looks to extend streak vs San Diego

San Diego (7-7, 0-1) vs. Pepperdine (6-10, 0-1)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over San Diego. In its last five wins against the Toreros, Pepperdine has won by an average of 5 points. San Diego’s last win in the series came on Feb. 8, 2018, a 68-66 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Toreros are led by seniors Marcellus Earlington and Terrell Brown. Earlington is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while Brown is putting up 8.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per contest. The Waves have been led by Houston Mallette and Jan Zidek, who are scoring 11.9 and 12.6 per game, respectively.EFFICIENT EARLINGTON: Earlington has connected on 41.1 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 65.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Pepperdine is 0-6 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 6-4 when it scores at least 65.

TWO STREAKS: San Diego has dropped its last four road games, scoring 60.8 points and allowing 76.5 points during those contests. Pepperdine has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 69.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine is rated first in the WCC with an average of 72.6 possessions per game. The uptempo Waves have pushed that total to 78.4 possessions per game over their last five games.

