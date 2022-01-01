Sac State goes up against Oregon State

Sacramento State (4-6) vs. Oregon State (3-10)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays Sacramento State in a non-conference matchup. Sacramento State fell short in a 64-51 game at Southern Utah in its last outing. Oregon State is coming off an 88-76 home win against Utah in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Bryce Fowler is averaging 16.3 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Hornets. Zach Chappell is also a key contributor, accounting for 8.9 points per game. The Beavers have been led by Warith Alatishe, who is averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Fowler has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Sacramento State field goals over the last three games. Fowler has 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Sacramento State is 0-6 when it allows at least 64 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Sacramento State’s William FitzPatrick has attempted 67 3-pointers and connected on 38.8 percent of them, and is 15 for 35 over the last five games.

LOOSENING UP: Oregon State’s offense has turned the ball over 12.7 times per game this season, but is averaging 15.8 turnovers over its last five games.

