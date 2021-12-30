Air Force, Fresno State meet in conference play

Air Force (8-4, 1-0) vs. Fresno State (10-4, 0-1)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes meet as Air Force matches up against Fresno State. Air Force snuck past Utah State by two points at home on Wednesday, while Fresno State is coming off of a 65-55 loss on the road on Tuesday against Boise State.

STEPPING UP: Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson has averaged 18.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while Isaiah Hill has put up 8.4 points. For the Falcons, A.J. Walker has averaged 16.7 points while Ethan Taylor has put up 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals.ACCURATE A.J.: Walker has connected on 40 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Air Force has dropped its last three road games, scoring 46.3 points and allowing 67 points during those contests. Fresno State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 52.1.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Falcons have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Fresno State has an assist on 33 of 69 field goals (47.8 percent) over its past three outings while Air Force has assists on 38 of 52 field goals (73.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Air Force defense has allowed only 59.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 20th-best mark in the country. The Fresno State offense has produced just 65.7 points through 14 games (ranked 243rd among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com