Cloudy
43.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

City strengthens grip on EPL title by taking 8-point lead

By AP News
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after teammate Aymeric Laporte scored a goal that was later disallowed by VAR during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester City at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

City strengthens grip on EPL title by taking 8-point lead

Photo Icon View Photo

Manchester City’s grip on its Premier League title hasn’t been this strong all season. A 1-0 win at Brentford along with Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Brighton left the defending champions with an eight-point lead heading into the new year. It has been an almost perfect 24 hours for City. Liverpool, another rival for the title, surprisingly lost 1-0 at injury-hit Leicester on Tuesday. Chelsea has moved a point ahead of Liverpool before their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday when at least one of the teams will drop points. Phil Foden scored the winner for City, which has recorded 10 straight victories.

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 