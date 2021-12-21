San Diego St. goes up against UC San Diego

UC San Diego (6-4) vs. San Diego State (7-3)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC San Diego and San Diego State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team won in their last game. San Diego State earned a 63-53 win in Phoenix over Saint Mary’s on Friday, while UC San Diego won easily 93-52 at home against Cal Tech on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: This will be a homecoming game for Tritons junior Bryce Pope, who has averaged 10.8 points on the season. Toni Rocak, who’s put up 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, and Francis Nwaokorie, who’s averaged 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds, have helped lead the way with Pope this year. On the opposing bench, Matt Bradley has averaged 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while Trey Pulliam has put up 11.3 points.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 23.5 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: UC San Diego has dropped its last three road games, scoring 56 points and allowing 69.3 points during those contests. San Diego State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 67.4 points while giving up 56.2.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tritons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aztecs. San Diego State has 31 assists on 69 field goals (44.9 percent) over its past three outings while UC San Diego has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC San Diego as a team has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big West teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

