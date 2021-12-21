Prim, Missouri St. visit St. Mary’s

Missouri State (8-4) vs. Saint Mary’s (10-3)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Gaige Prim and Missouri State will go up against Matthias Tass and Saint Mary’s. Prim has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 10.8 over his last five games. Tass is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tass, Dan Fotu, Tommy Kuhse and Logan Johnson have combined to account for 61 percent of all Gaels scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 50 percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MATTHIAS: In 13 appearances this season, Saint Mary’s’ Tass has shot 61 percent.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Gaels are 7-0 when they turn the ball over 13 times or fewer and 3-3 when they exceed 13 turnovers. The Bears are 5-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 3-4 when they fall short of that total.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Saint Mary’s’s Alex Ducas has attempted 78 3-pointers and connected on 32.1 percent of them, and is 5 for 15 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is rated second among MVC teams with an average of 80.2 points per game. The Bears have averaged 83.3 points per game over their last three games.

