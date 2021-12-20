Wyoming meets Stanford in Diamond Head Classic

Wyoming (9-1) vs. Stanford (6-4)

Diamond Head Classic , SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Stanford will take the floor in the Diamond Head Classic. Wyoming knocked off Utah Valley by 12 on Dec. 12, while Stanford is coming off of a 60-53 loss to Texas on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Harrison Ingram has averaged 12.8 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Cardinal. Jaiden Delaire has paired with Ingram and is putting up 12.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Cowboys are led by Graham Ike, who is averaging 19.6 points and 8.5 rebounds.INTRIGUING INGRAM: Ingram has connected on 31.6 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cardinal have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Cowboys. Stanford has an assist on 40 of 80 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three outings while Wyoming has assists on 34 of 74 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wyoming offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-lowest rate in the nation. The Stanford defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 260th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com