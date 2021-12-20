Utah plays host to Fresno State

Fresno State (9-2) vs. Utah (7-4)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State goes up against Utah in a non-conference matchup. Fresno State blew out Cal Poly by 35 at home on Friday. Utah lost 83-75 at Missouri on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Utah’s Branden Carlson has averaged 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and two blocks while Both Gach has put up 12.2 points. For the Bulldogs, Orlando Robinson has averaged 18.3 points and 7.9 rebounds while Jordan Campbell has put up 9.5 points.OUTSTANDING ORLANDO: Robinson has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Runnin’ Utes are 5-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 2-4 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 8-0 when converting on at least 62.5 percent of its free throws and 1-2 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Utes have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Utah has 51 assists on 78 field goals (65.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Fresno State has assists on 34 of 76 field goals (44.7 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING STATE: Fresno State has held opposing teams to 56 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Bulldogs have allowed just 52 points per game over their last five games.

