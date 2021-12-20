Bellarmine hosts LMU

Loyola Marymount (6-5) vs. Bellarmine (6-7)

Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount faces Bellarmine in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past Saturday. Bellarmine beat Miami by nine points, while Loyola Marymount came up short in a 68-63 game at Nevada.

SUPER SENIORS: Loyola Marymount has relied heavily on its seniors. Eli Scott, Joe Quintana, Dameane Douglas and Cam Shelton have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Lions points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Scott has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last three games. Scott has accounted for 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Bellarmine is 0-7 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. Loyola Marymount is a perfect 5-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points.

PERFECT WHEN: The Knights are 5-0 when they turn the ball over nine times or fewer and 1-7 when they exceed nine turnovers. The Lions are 5-0 when they score at least 74 points and 1-5 on the year when falling short of 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Bellarmine has committed a turnover on just 18.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Knights have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their last five games.

