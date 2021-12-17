Dartmouth hopes to end skid vs Cal

Dartmouth (3-6) vs. Cal (6-5)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth looks to end its five-game losing streak as it faces Cal. Dartmouth is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Cal is coming off a 72-60 home win against Santa Clara last week.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Andre Kelly, Jordan Shepherd and Grant Anticevich have combined to account for 62 percent of Cal’s scoring this season. For Dartmouth, Brendan Barry, Aaryn Rai, Taurus Samuels and Garrison Wade have combined to account for 63 percent of all Dartmouth scoring, including 78 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.BRILLIANT BRENDAN: Barry has connected on 43.9 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 18 of 43 over the last five games. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Cal is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Golden Bears are 1-5 when scoring any fewer than that.

TWO STREAKS: Dartmouth has dropped its last three road games, scoring 70.3 points and allowing 83.3 points during those contests. Cal has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 60.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Dartmouth as a team has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Ivy League teams.

