UC Davis (5-3) vs. Pacific (5-6)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific seeks revenge on UC Davis after dropping the first matchup in Davis. The teams last played on Dec. 1, when the Aggies outshot Pacific from the field 44.4 percent to 40.4 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to the six-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Pacific’s Alphonso Anderson, Jeremiah Bailey and Jordan Bell have combined to account for 40 percent of all Tigers points this season, although that trio’s production has decreased to 30 percent over the last five games.EFFICIENT ELIJAH: Elijah Pepper has connected on 42.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Pacific is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes seven or more 3-pointers. The Tigers are 0-6 when the team hits fewer than seven threes.

STREAK STATS: Pacific has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 59.7.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis is ranked second in the Big West with an average of 71.8 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com