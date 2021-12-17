Long Beach St. goes up against La Sierra University

La Sierra University vs. Long Beach State (3-7)

The Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Beach State Beach will be taking on the Golden Eagles of NAIA program La Sierra University. Long Beach State lost 73-62 to Southern California in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Long Beach State’s Colin Slater, Jordan Roberts and Joe Hampton have combined to score 41 percent of all Beach points this season, although their production has fallen to 32 percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MURRAY: Across 10 games this season, Long Beach State’s Joel Murray has shot 49.2 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State went 1-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Beach scored 69.5 points per contest across those four games.

