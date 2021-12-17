Pepperdine faces Southeast Mo.

Southeast Missouri (5-6) vs. Pepperdine (4-8)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri visits Pepperdine in a non-conference matchup. Pepperdine knocked off Alabama State by 17 points at home on Saturday, while Southeast Missouri fell 80-55 at Southern Illinois on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Eric Reed Jr. and Phillip Russell have led the Redhawks. Reed has averaged 15.4 points while P. Russell has put up 13.5 points per game. The Waves have been led by Houston Mallette and Jade’ Smith. Mallette has averaged 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while Smith has put up 9.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.EFFECTIVE ERIC: Reed has connected on 37.7 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 77.5 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Redhawks are 0-5 when they score 68 points or fewer and 5-1 when they exceed 68 points. The Waves are 0-7 when allowing 70 or more points and 4-1 when holding opponents below 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Waves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Redhawks. Pepperdine has 54 assists on 91 field goals (59.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Southeast Missouri has assists on 34 of 74 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Redhawks have averaged 19.4 free throws per game.

