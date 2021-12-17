UC San Diego battles Cal Tech

Cal Tech vs. UC San Diego (5-4)

RIMAC, San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC San Diego Tritons are set to battle the Beavers of Division III Cal Tech. UC San Diego lost 64-56 on the road to Denver in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Francis Nwaokorie has averaged 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds this year for UC San Diego. Complementing Nwaokorie is Bryce Pope, who is averaging 11.3 points per game.FEATHERY FRANCIS: Through nine games, UC San Diego’s Francis Nwaokorie has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 72.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

