Blacksher Jr., Grand Canyon host San Francisco

San Francisco (10-0) vs. Grand Canyon (9-2)

Footprint Center, Phoenix; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jamaree Bouyea and San Francisco will go up against Jovan Blacksher Jr. and Grand Canyon. The senior Bouyea has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.4 over his last five games. Blacksher, a junior, is averaging 17.2 points over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Holland Woods, Gabe McGlothan, Sean Miller-Moore and Taeshon Cherry have combined to account for 46 percent of Grand Canyon’s scoring this season. For San Francisco, Bouyea, Yauhen Massalski and Khalil Shabazz have scored 57 percent of the team’s points this season, including 80 percent of all Dons points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Bouyea has accounted for 43 percent of all San Francisco field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 39 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Grand Canyon is a perfect 9-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Antelopes are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Antelopes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Dons. Grand Canyon has an assist on 40 of 86 field goals (46.5 percent) across its past three outings while San Francisco has assists on 35 of 82 field goals (42.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon is ranked fifth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.3 percent. The Antelopes have averaged 15.5 offensive boards per game and 17 per game over their last three games.

