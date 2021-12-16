Robinson, Fresno State host Cal Poly

Cal Poly (3-7) vs. Fresno State (8-2)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior forwards will be on display as Alimamy Koroma and Cal Poly will face Orlando Robinson and Fresno State. Koroma has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 11.2 over his last five games. Robinson is averaging 17 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The versatile Robinson has put up 18.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and two blocks to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Hill has complemented Robinson and is producing nine points per game. The Mustangs are led by Koroma, who is averaging 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds.OUTSTANDING ORLANDO: Robinson has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also made 78 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Fresno State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 69 points while giving up 52.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mustangs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Fresno State has an assist on 31 of 70 field goals (44.3 percent) over its past three games while Cal Poly has assists on 33 of 69 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fresno State defense has allowed only 56.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bulldogs 12th among Division I teams. The Cal Poly offense has averaged 64 points through 10 games (ranked 251st, nationally).

