Williams, Santa Clara host FAMU

Florida A&M (2-7) vs. Santa Clara (7-5)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as MJ Randolph and Florida A&M will go up against Jalen Williams and Santa Clara. The senior Randolph has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Jalen Williams, a junior, is averaging 20.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Santa Clara’s Keshawn Justice, PJ Pipes and Josip Vrankic have combined to score 40 percent of all Broncos points this season, although that number has dropped to 29 percent over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jalen Williams has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Santa Clara field goals over the last five games. Jalen Williams has 38 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida A&M is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 66.

COLD SPELL: Florida A&M has lost its last six road games, scoring 55.7 points, while allowing 71.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara has committed a turnover on just 17.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all WCC teams. The Broncos have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

