Rai, Dartmouth visit Stanford

Dartmouth (3-5) vs. Stanford (5-3)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Aaryn Rai and Dartmouth will go up against Harrison Ingram and Stanford. The senior Rai is averaging 17.2 points over the last five games. Ingram, a freshman, is averaging 9.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Dartmouth has relied heavily on its seniors. Rai, Brendan Barry, Taurus Samuels and Garrison Wade have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 82 percent of all Big Green points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE AARYN: Rai has connected on 28.6 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Stanford has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 72.6 points while giving up 61.2.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cardinal have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Big Green. Stanford has 48 assists on 79 field goals (60.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Dartmouth has assists on 30 of 74 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stanford has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.6 percent this year. That rate is ranked 15th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Dartmouth stands at just 23.1 percent (ranked 314th).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com