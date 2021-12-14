St. Mary’s faces Cal State-Stanislaus

Cal State-Stanislaus vs. Saint Mary’s (9-2)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Mary’s Gaels will be taking on the Warriors of Division II Cal State-Stanislaus. Saint Mary’s is coming off an 80-59 home win over UC Santa Barbara in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Matthias Tass, Dan Fotu, Tommy Kuhse and Logan Johnson have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.SHORT CAN SHOOT: Marlon Short has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Mary’s went 9-3 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Gaels scored 69.2 points per matchup across those 12 contests.

