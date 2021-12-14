Mobley, No. 10 USC host UC Irvine

UC Irvine (5-2) vs. No. 10 Southern California (10-0)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Collin Welp and UC Irvine will go up against Isaiah Mobley and No. 10 Southern California. The senior Welp is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games. Mobley, a junior, is averaging 18.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Southern California’s Mobley has averaged 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds while Chevez Goodwin has put up 12.2 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Anteaters, Welp has averaged 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while Justin Hohn has put up eight points.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Southern California has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86.6 points while giving up 64.6.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Trojans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Anteaters. Southern California has an assist on 49 of 87 field goals (56.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while UC Irvine has assists on 38 of 72 field goals (52.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: UC Irvine has held opposing teams to 54.6 points per game this year, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com