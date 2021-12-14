Mason, ACU host CSUB

Cal State Bakersfield (4-2) vs. Abilene Christian (6-2)

Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Justin Edler-Davis and Cal State Bakersfield will face Coryon Mason and Abilene Christian. Edler-Davis is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games. Mason is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cal State Bakersfield’s Edler-Davis, Justin McCall and Shawn Stith have combined to account for 36 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 37 percent of all Roadrunners points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE EDLER-DAVIS: Edler-Davis has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 7 over his last five games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Abilene Christian has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 91.2 points while giving up 57.4.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Roadrunners. Abilene Christian has 53 assists on 101 field goals (52.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Cal State Bakersfield has assists on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Abilene Christian has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 30.7 percent of all possessions this year, the highest rate among all Division I teams. That figure has climbed to 31.8 during the team’s six-game winning streak.

