Oregon State goes up against UC Davis

UC Davis (4-3) vs. Oregon State (1-8)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays Oregon State in a non-conference matchup. UC Davis blew out California Merced by 41 on Dec. 12, while Oregon State fell to Arizona on Dec. 5, 90-65.

LEADING THE WAY: Oregon State’s Warith Alatishe has averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while Jarod Lucas has put up 10.2 points. For the Aggies, Elijah Pepper has averaged 15.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while Christian Anigwe has put up 11.6 points and seven rebounds.EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Pepper has connected on 45.7 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: UC Davis’s Anigwe has attempted seven 3-pointers and has connected on 14.3 percent of them.

COLD SPELL: Oregon State has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 83.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Davis is rated second in the Big West with an average of 71.9 possessions per game.

