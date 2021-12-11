UC San Diego visits Seattle

UC San Diego (5-2) vs. Seattle (7-3)

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle plays host to UC San Diego in a non-conference matchup. UC San Diego beat Eastern Michigan by nine at home on Dec. 12, while Seattle fell to UNLV in Las Vegas on Wednesday, 76-56.

LEADING THE WAY: Seattle’s Cameron Tyson has averaged 16.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while Darrion Trammell has put up 12.7 points, 5.8 assists and 2.5 steals. For the Tritons, Francis Nwaokorie has averaged 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while Bryce Pope has put up 11.6 points.FRANCIS IS A FORCE: Nwaokorie has connected on 47.4 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Redhawks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Tritons. Seattle has 47 assists on 74 field goals (63.5 percent) over its previous three outings while UC San Diego has assists on 39 of 68 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle has made 11.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among WAC teams. The Redhawks have averaged 12.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

