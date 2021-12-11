Stanford looks to end streak vs Oregon

Oregon (5-4, 0-1) vs. Stanford (4-3, 0-1)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon looks to extend Stanford’s conference losing streak to seven games. Stanford’s last Pac-12 win came against the Washington Huskies 79-61 on Feb. 18. Oregon fell 69-67 in overtime at home to Arizona State on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Oregon’s Eric Williams Jr., Will Richardson and Jacob Young have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.EFFICIENT ERIC: Williams has connected on 47.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over the last five games. He’s also converted 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Oregon is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Ducks are 0-4 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

STREAK SCORING: Stanford has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 72.8 points while giving up 59.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Stanford is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent. The Cardinal have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game.

