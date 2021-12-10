CS Fullerton takes on Life Pacific

Life Pacific vs. Cal State Fullerton (4-5)

Titan Gym, Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Fullerton Titans are set to battle the Warriors of Life Pacific. Cal State Fullerton lost 66-56 to San Diego State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton’s E.J. Anosike, Tray Maddox Jr. and Damari Milstead have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Titans points over the last five games.ACCURATE AUSTIN: In two games this season, Life Pacific’s Austin Cook has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted.

