Koroma, Cal Poly visit Portland St.

Cal Poly (2-6) vs. Portland State (3-4)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Alimamy Koroma and Cal Poly will take on James Jean-Marie and Portland State. The junior Koroma has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.6 over his last five games. Jean-Marie, a senior, is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Portland State’s Jean-Marie, Khalid Thomas and Ezekiel Alley have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Vikings scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ALIMAMY: Koroma has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 7 over the last five games. He’s also made 54.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Cal Poly has lost its last three road games, scoring 54.3 points, while allowing 67.7 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mustangs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Vikings. Portland State has 25 assists on 62 field goals (40.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Cal Poly has assists on 34 of 65 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State is ranked first among Big Sky teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.8 percent. The Vikings have averaged 14.3 offensive boards per game.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com