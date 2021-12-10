Welp, UC Irvine visit Fresno State

UC Irvine (5-1) vs. Fresno State (7-2)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Collin Welp and UC Irvine will battle Orlando Robinson and Fresno State. The senior Welp is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Robinson, a junior, has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: Fresno State’s Robinson has averaged 19.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Isaiah Hill has put up 9.4 points. For the Anteaters, Welp has averaged 13.3 points and seven rebounds while Dawson Baker has put up 11.2 points.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Fresno State is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 62.5 percent of its free throws. The Bulldogs are 1-2 when they shoot below 62.5 percent from the line.

STREAK SCORING: Fresno State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 70.2 points while giving up 52.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Irvine defense has allowed only 53.2 points per game to opponents, which is the best mark in the country. The Fresno State offense has produced just 66.7 points through nine games (ranked 206th among Division I teams).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com