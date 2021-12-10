Cal plays Santa Clara

Santa Clara (7-3) vs. Cal (5-5)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara and Cal both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a home victory in their last game. Cal earned a 72-46 win over Idaho State on Wednesday, while Santa Clara won 88-77 over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal’s Andre Kelly, Jordan Shepherd and Grant Anticevich have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 64 percent of all Golden Bears points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jalen Williams has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Santa Clara field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Cal has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 60.4.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Broncos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Bears. Cal has an assist on 32 of 77 field goals (41.6 percent) across its past three outings while Santa Clara has assists on 47 of 86 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara is rated second among WCC teams with an average of 78.9 points per game.

