UCSB squares up against St. Mary’s

UC Santa Barbara (5-2) vs. Saint Mary’s (8-2)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara takes on Saint Mary’s in a non-conference matchup. UC Santa Barbara easily beat Cal Lutheran by 21 at home on Sunday. Saint Mary’s lost 74-58 at Colorado State on Saturday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Dan Fotu, Matthias Tass, Tommy Kuhse and Logan Johnson have collectively accounted for 66 percent of all Saint Mary’s scoring this season. For UC Santa Barbara, Amadou Sow, Miles Norris, Calvin Wishart and Ajare Sanni have combined to account for 56 percent of all UC Santa Barbara scoring, including 66 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.DOMINANT DAN: Fotu has connected on 47.4 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 7 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

THRIVING WITH THREES: UC Santa Barbara is 5-0 when it makes five or more 3-pointers and 0-2 when it falls short of that total. Saint Mary’s is 8-0 when it makes at least five from 3-point range and 0-2 on the year, otherwise.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Saint Mary’s’s Alex Ducas has attempted 63 3-pointers and connected on 31.7 percent of them, and is 9 for 28 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Santa Barbara offense has scored 83.7 points per game, the 16th-highest figure in Division I. Saint Mary’s has only averaged 66.1 points per game, which ranks 215th nationally.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

